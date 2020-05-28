Lenovo Launches ‘PC Pal’ in India to Help Consumers Find Perfect Devices Based on Their Lifestyle Needs

Lenovo (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 28: Lenovo on Thursday launched a free service called PC Pal to help consumers find perfect devices based on their lifestyle needs. According to the company, the service will offer neutral, unbiased recommendations based on individual requirements, to help consumers make informed purchase decisions. Lenovo Starts Free One-on-one Online Education Platform.

"A lot of consumers in India are looking to buy a PC, many of them for the first time. However, there are so many choices available that it can be difficult for a consumer to decide. This challenge of finding the right laptop can be addressed by PC Pal, by providing expert, impartial advice," Rahul Agarwal, CEO and Managing Director, Lenovo India said in a statement.

The service is designed to simplify the purchase process and reduce the hassle of selecting the right laptop. ‘PC Pal' asks a few simple questions and showcases the ideal configuration based on the consumer's responses. Factors considered include the consumer's computing need, budget, and lifestyle requirements. It will make a recommendation for the right model for that consumer regardless of PC brand. The service is available by telephone or online.