LG Velvet Specifications Reportedly Leaked Online Ahead of Global Launch

LG Velvet Smartphone (Photo Credits: Twitter)

LG Electronics will be unveiling its LG Velvet smartphone in the global market on May 7, 2020. Ahead of its scheduled launch, the alleged specifications have been leaked online revealing key specifications and important details about the phone. According to the report, the main highlights of the phone will be an 8GB of RAM and a 16MP selfie camera. The company has already confirmed that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC. The key specifications of the phone have been leaked because of the spec-sheet surfaced on the forum - Meeco.kr. The same sheet was also shared by a leakster on Twitter with the username - Sleepy Kuma. LG Velvet Smartphone Launch Date Scheduled For May 7; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

The leaked spec-sheet of LG Velvet suggest that the phone would get a triple rear camera module. The setup comprises of a 48MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. Additionally, there would also feature an 8MP secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens and a 5MP depth sensor. At the front, the phone will get a 16MP snapper at the front on LG Velvet.

The smartphone will come an 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of onboard storage with support for memory expansion up to 2GB via microSD card. The spec-sheet also reveals that the handset will get IP68 certification. The phone will be backed by a 4,300 mAh battery. The LG Velvet will be offered in four colour options - Aurora Green, Aurora Gray, Aurora White, and Illusion Sunset colour options.

As a reminder, the LG Velvet launch event will be an all-digital event which will take place in South Korea on May 7. The smartphone is expected to hit the global markets shortly immediately after the launch that is scheduled for the next month.