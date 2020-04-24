LG Velvet Smartphone Launch Date Scheduled For May 7; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications

LG Velvet Smartphone Launch Date Scheduled For May 7 (Photo Credits: LG)

LG Corporation, the Korean electronics giant had made a couple of announcements related to its mid-range device which will be caller as Velvet. However, the company hasn't revealed any hardware specifications of the device. The company has finally revealed that the Velvet device will go official on May 7, which has been confirmed by a video on YouTube. The video posted on YouTube focuses on the design front that confirms a triple camera module at the back. The upcoming smartphone from LG has been in the news for quite some time now with several teasers and leaked images surfacing on the internet. Vivo Y50 Smartphone With Quad Rear Cameras & 5,000 mAh Battery Launched; Check Prices & Specifications.

The unveiling event of the LG Velvet totally will be a digital launch because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The phone maker has confirmed that the event will be a fashion show boasting innovative designs. Apart from the announcement of the online event, the company also revealed four colour options of the LG Velvet - Aurora Green, Aurora Gray, Aurora White, and Illusion Sunset.

The 15-second video posted on LG's Korean YouTube channel mimics a fashion show featuring a ramp and spotlights. The raindrops hint towards the raindrop camera design that was previously teased by LG. The video concludes with the unveiling date for the LG Velvet, which is May 7, 2020. The launch event of LG Velvet will be streamed online via the company's official YouTube channel and Facebook page. The event is slated to start at 10 am (6:30 am IST) on May 7.

Moreover, the company also confirmed that the LG Velvet will be launched in the Korean market by next month. Also, the four colour dots at the back represents the primary shooter with two auxiliary cameras and an LED flash. The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G with the 5G compatibility.