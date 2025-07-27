New Delhi, July 27: Proton, the company behind the encrypted email service Proton Mail and VPN services, has introduced a new AI chatbot called Lumo. It is said to be focusing on user privacy and the company describes Lumo as a “private AI assistant.” Proton said Lumo is built to keep “your conversations confidential and your data fully under your control” with encryption built into every chat. Proton has positioned its AI chatbot Lumo as an alternative to major AI assistants like Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and Deepseek.

Proton announced the launch of Lumo, its new privacy-focused AI assistant on X (formerly Twitter) on July 23, 2025. Described as a “privacy-first AI,” Proton highlighted that with Lumo, “every conversation is confidential.” The company added, “Lumo is a new service within the Proton privacy ecosystem, trusted by over 100 million people worldwide.” Perplexity Comet AI Browser Invite-Only Access Expands, CEO Aravind Srinivas Says Another Fresh Batch of Invites Were Sent Out.

Proton Introduces Lumo AI Assistant

Introducing Lumo, a privacy-first AI built by Proton, where every conversation is confidential ✅ Zero-access encryption ✅ No-logs policy ✅ Open-source and auditable Try @asklumo for free, no sign-up required: https://t.co/JtgCqGwd6s pic.twitter.com/FQskW2SwGm — Proton (@ProtonPrivacy) July 23, 2025

Lumo AI Chatbot Features

In a blog post, Proton emphasised Lumo’s strong privacy protection, and said, “Your chats are stored using our battle-tested zero-access encryption, so even we can’t read them.” The company added that this approach is similar to its other services like Proton Mail, Proton Drive, and Proton Pass, and noted, “Our encryption is open source and trusted by over 100 million people to secure their data.”

Proton said, "We’ve added unique features to Lumo that are designed to keep you in control of what happens to your data." Users can also use Lumo to search the web when they need the latest information. Users can share documents with Lumo to understand and respond to it. Proton said, "you can work on sensitive documents with peace of mind, as Lumo doesn’t keep any record of the data you share."

Users can enable Ghost Mode to make sure their chats are not saved. While logged in, conversations are protected with end-to-end encryption, but turning on ghost mode deletes the chat once it is closed. Additionally, users can connect their Proton Drive, allowing them to add encrypted files in their chats for extra privacy. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Warns That ChatGPT Therapy-Like Conversations May Not Stay Private in a Lawsuit (Watch Video).

How To Start Using Lumo AI Assistant

You can start using Lumo for free without a Proton account. Interested people can visit "lumo.proton.me" or download the app on your Android or iOS devices. If you already have a Proton account and are logged in, your chat history will be saved "securely with zero-access encryption." Users with a Proton account can save their chat history with zero-access encryption, which is said to be accessible only on their devices and readable only by them. Users can also upgrade to Lumo Plus, which offers premium features and unlimited queries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2025 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).