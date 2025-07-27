The Perplexity Comet AI browser was launched on June 9, 2025. The access to the Comet browser is limited to Perplexity Max subscribers and is available by invitation only. Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas earlier shared that the waitlist for Comet has doubled since its launch. It suggests strong demand for the AI browser among users. Srinivas also shared that they will start sending more invites to people who are already on the waitlist. On July 26, 2025, CEO Aravind Srinivas shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) and said, "Another fresh batch of Comet invites were sent out." OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Warns That ChatGPT Therapy-Like Conversations May Not Stay Private in a Lawsuit (Watch Video).

Comet Browser Invites Are Rolling Out for Users

Another fresh batch of Comet invites were sent out — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) July 26, 2025

