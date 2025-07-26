OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has warned that ChatGPT conversations are not legally protected like therapy or legal sessions. Speaking at the "This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von" podcast, Altman addressed a concern about privacy in AI use. He said many users, especially young people, turn to ChatGPT for advice on personal issues. However, he cautioned, “We have not figured that out yet for when you talk to ChatGPT.” Altman said. “People use it young people, especially, use it, as a therapist, a life coach, having these relationship problems and what should I do? And right now, if you talk to a therapist or a lawyer or a doctor about those problems, there is like legal privilege for it. There is a doctor-patient confidentiality, and there is a legal confidentiality.” He further said, “so if you go talk to ChatGPT about your most sensitive stuff and then there's like a lawsuit or whatever, we could be required to produce that, and I think that's very screwed up.” He added, “I think we should have the same concept of privacy for your conversations with AI that we do with a therapist.” Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk Announces ‘Auto’ Mode That Lets xAI Chatbot To Decide Thinking Power Based on User Questions.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Warns ChatGPT Therapy Chats May Lack Privacy in Lawsuits

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)