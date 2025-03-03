New Delhi, March 3: MacBook Air M4 may be launched this week, with new iPads expected to follow soon. Apple is reportedly preparing to unveil its latest MacBook Air models, powered by the M4 chip, potentially as early as this week. Additionally, the iPad Air with the M3 chip, along with an upgrade to the entry-level iPad, might launched soon.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the M4 MacBook Air is anticipated to be introduced as early as this week, with Apple preparing for a Mac-related announcement in the coming days. While there are shortages of iPads, they are likely not set to launch until later. As per reports, new iPads are likely to launch in March or April 2025.

M4 MacBook Air Expected To Be Introduced As Early as This Week

I expect the M4 MacBook Air to be introduced as early as this week. Inventory has significantly wound down and Apple is preparing a Mac-related announcement in the next few days. iPads are seeing shortages but are probably not launching until later. https://t.co/mbRLNzl4AC — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 2, 2025

MacBook Air M4 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The upcoming MacBook model will likely retain the design, and might focus instead on performance upgrades and new features. Apple might also introduce a nano-texture display option for reduced glare for M4 MacBook Air. Additionally, Apple might offer 16GB of RAM as the base configuration. The M4 MacBook Air could come with a 12MP webcam with Center Stage. There may be improvement with the addition of a Thunderbolt 4 port, which would offer faster data transfer speeds and better connectivity.

iPad Air M3 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The next-generation iPad Air is expected to be powered by the M3 chip. Rumours suggest that the upcoming iPad Air will feature a sleek, slim-bezel design and may be available in both 11-inch and 13-inch display sizes. There is speculation that Apple could enhance the display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the new iPad Air is anticipated to support Wi-Fi 7 and may introduce Apple's in-house 5G modem.

