New Delhi, March 3: Sam Altman-run OpenAI is reportedly planing to integrate its AI video generation tool, Sora, directly into its AI chatbot app, ChatGPT. The integration is expected to offer ChatGPT users the ability to generate videos and making the interactions more engaging.

As per a reports, OpenAI's ChatGPT is expected to gain video generation capabilities through integration with Sora’s AI video generator. Initially, Sora was marketed towards creative professionals and production studios. However, OpenAI now intends to reach a wider audience by incorporating Sora into ChatGPT. While the full range of features might still require the web app, the ability to generate video clips using simple prompts within ChatGPT is expected to be a valuable addition for users. OpenAI GPT-4.5: ChatGPT Developer Releases Its Largest and Best Model for Chat, Rolls Out Research Preview for Pro Users, Coming to Other Subscribers Next Week.

In early 2024, OpenAI introduced Sora, its first AI-driven text-to-video generator and launched a stable version in December 2024. Now, OpenAI has plans to integrate Sora's video generation features into ChatGPT to enhance its capabilities further. Rohan Sahai, product lead for Sora at OpenAI, has reportedly mentioned that the company is working to allow ChatGPT users to use Sora's features within the chatbot.

However, Sahai noted that the version of Sora that will be integrated into ChatGPT might not provide the same level of control as the Sora web app. In the web app, users have the ability to edit and combine video clips, which may not be fully available in the ChatGPT version. Sahai shared some important updates related to Sora. OpenAI’s GPT-4.5 Now Available on Perplexity for Pro Users.

OpenAI is also considering to create a mobile app that could broaden the accessibility of the service. The company aims for the Sora AI model to function as a video and an image generator. At present, ChatGPT can create images using the DALL-E 3 model, but the Sora AI model has the potential to enhance the photorealism of the images produced by taking it to a new level.

