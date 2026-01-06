Mumbai, January 6: Apple is reportedly set to introduce its most radical shift in product strategy with the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max, which is anticipated to launch in September 2026. According to latest industry reports from MacRumors and Forbes, Apple will break its decade-long tradition by adopting a "split-launch" cycle. While the high-end iPhone 18 Pro Max, the iPhone 18 Pro, and a first-of-its-kind foldable "iPhone Fold" are expected to debut this autumn, the standard iPhone 18 and a budget-friendly iPhone 18e are tipped for a delayed release in the spring of 2027.

This strategic pivot is reportedly driven by the extreme complexity and soaring costs of the next-generation 2nm silicon fabrication. By prioritizing the premium "Pro" models, Apple aims to showcase its most advanced technology during the critical holiday season while managing supply chain constraints for its new chipset. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is also expected to feature a significant design refresh, moving away from the Dynamic Island in favour of under-display Face ID and a more unified, single-tone chassis that could make it the most streamlined iPhone to date. Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Fold Expected in September 2026, New Details Leaked; Here’s Everything To Expect.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is set to be powered by the all-new A20 Pro chipset, the first mobile processor built on TSMC’s revolutionary 2nm process node. This hardware leap is expected to offer a 15% increase in speed and up to 30% better power efficiency. The device will likely sport a 6.9-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,600 nits. To accommodate advanced on-device AI features, the RAM is tipped to increase to 12GB or 16GB, with storage options scaling up to 2TB.

A major highlight for the Pro Max is the rumoured variable aperture main camera, which would allow users to mechanically adjust the lens opening for precise control over depth of field and low-light exposure. This primary sensor will be part of a triple 48MP array, including an upgraded periscope telephoto lens with enhanced optical zoom. Additional features include the Apple-designed C2 5G modem, a larger 5,400mAh battery with 60W wired fast charging, and a potentially thicker, more durable body weighing approximately 240 grams.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India

The iPhone 18 Pro Max price in India is expected to see a substantial hike, with early estimates suggesting a starting price of INR 1,69,900 for the base 256GB model. This increase is largely attributed to the skyrocketing cost of the A20 Pro chip, which is reported to cost Apple nearly 280 USD per unit—an 87% jump compared to the A19 Pro. The high-tier 1TB and 2TB variants could potentially cross the INR 2,00,000 mark, making it the most expensive non-foldable iPhone ever sold in the country. iPhone 18 Launch New Update: Samsung Developing Advanced Image Sensors for Upcoming Apple Smartphone Next Year, Says Report.

While the pricing may be a concern for many, analysts believe Apple will position the exclusive variable aperture camera and "Apple Intelligence 2.0" suite as the primary justifications for the premium. For comparison, the current iPhone 17 Pro Max retails starting at INR 1,49,900, indicating a potential jump of at least INR 20,000 for the next generation. Official confirmation on pricing and pre-order dates is expected following Apple's traditional keynote event in the second week of September.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Forbes), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

