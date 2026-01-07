Mumbai, January 7: Apple is expected to unveil its next-generation flagship smartphones, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, later this year. The upcoming devices are anticipated to be launched during the company's traditional autumn event, bringing significant updates to the premium mobile segment. Recent leaks suggest that the tech giant is focusing on a refined design language and substantial internal hardware improvements to maintain its market position against intensifying global competition.
The design of the new handsets is rumoured to incorporate a thinner titanium chassis and further reduced display bezels, offering a more immersive viewing experience. Major upgrade features include the transition to an advanced 2nm-process chipset and a revamped thermal management system. These specifications part of the hardware roadmap are intended to support more demanding artificial intelligence tasks and high-performance gaming while ensuring the devices remain efficient during heavy workloads. Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Launch in 2026; Check Price, Specifications and Features.
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Expected Specifications and Features
The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to feature 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch LTPO OLED displays respectively, both supporting a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. Under the hood, the devices will likely debut the A20 Pro chip, paired with a minimum of 12GB of RAM to enhance on-device AI capabilities. The camera system is anticipated to receive a significant boost, with a new 48MP telephoto lens and an improved ultra-wide sensor, alongside a larger battery capacity that could exceed 4,800mAh in the Pro Max model.
Connectivity is set to improve with the inclusion of the Wi-Fi 7 standard and an updated 5G modem for faster data speeds. Storage options are expected to range from 256GB up to 2TB, catering to professional users who require extensive space for high-resolution video recording. Additionally, the USB-C port may see increased data transfer speeds, further aligning the iPhone with Apple’s MacBook Pro lineup in terms of hardware versatility and professional utility. Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Fold Expected in September 2026, New Details Leaked; Here’s Everything To Expect.
iPhone 18 Pro Series Price in India
Market analysts predict a price adjustment for the upcoming series due to rising component costs and the shift to the 2nm manufacturing process. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to start at approximately 1,20,000 INR, while the larger iPhone 18 Pro Max could begin at roughly 1,40,000 INR for the base storage configuration. In the United States, the starting prices are anticipated to remain around 1,099 USD and 1,199 USD, though final local pricing will depend on import duties and currency fluctuations at the time of release.
