Mumbai, March 3: POCO has launched its latest smartphone in the budget segment, the POCO M7 5G, in India. The latest model comes with several segment-leading specifications, such as a higher refresh rate display, a larger battery with fast charging, 5G support, and much more. The new POCO M7 5G has a different design than the POCO M6 5G model. The dual camera design is no longer present and has been replaced by the Stellar Ring Design.

The POCO M7 5G also packs a Snapdragon processor, unlike the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ introduced in the predecessor. The Chinese smartphone company has also focused on various other aspects in the INR 10,000 price range. Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Launched Globally With Leica-Tuned Camera, India Launch Date Set for 11 March: Features, Specifications, Price and More.

POCO M7 5G Launched in India Today, on March 3, 2025

A big stunner at a big steal! 🔥 First Sale on 7th March, 12 Noon Know More: https://t.co/7zDmIgSjCy#POCOM75G #TheBigShow pic.twitter.com/DXUMQBrq5U — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) March 3, 2025

POCO M7 5G Specifications and Features

POCO M7 5G features the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, which is claimed to offer up to 4,50,000 AnTuTu scores. The processor is mated with 6GB RAM, which can be expanded up to 12GB using internal storage. The M7 5G comes with a 6.88-inch large display with HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 600 nits of maximum brightness. The display is TUV Rhineland certified, which protects the eyes during long usage.

The device is available in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB RAM and storage options. The company has promised two years of OS upgrades and four years of security upgrades to the POCO M7 5G buyers. For longer usage, the smartphone comes with a larger 5,160mAh battery with 18W fast-charging, higher compared to the previous 5,000mAh in the POCO M6 5G. The device runs on Android 14-based HyperOS. It has a 50MP primary camera with a Sony sensor and an IP52 rating for water and dust protection. Smartphone Launches in March 2025: From Nothing Phone 3a Series to iQOO Neo 10R and Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphones This Month.

POCO M7 Pro 5G Price in India, Sale Date and Offers

POCO M7 Pro 5G is launched in India at INR 9,999 for the base model; however , the company announced it will be a one-day offer. The smartphone will go on sale on March 7, 2025, at 12 PM. Users can buy the POCO M7 5G in Satin Black, Ocean Blue, and Mint Green.

