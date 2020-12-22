New Delhi: Taiwan-based fabless semiconductor company MediaTek on Monday announced its Dimensity series of 5G chipsets will power the next wave of 5G devices from leading smartphone brands in India. MediaTek expects the first smartphones powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chip to launch early in 2021. MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Chipset Launched for Mid-Range Smartphones.

"MediaTek is at the forefront of the global 5G revolution and we continue to work with popular smartphone brands to bring 5G enabled devices to Indian consumers. Our flagship-grade MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ will deliver premium experiences as Indian telecom authorities move to quickly deploy 5G in the country," Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit, said in a statement.

Dimensity 1000+ aims to take forward MediaTek's legacy of bringing advanced connectivity, multimedia, and imaging features to consumers. Earlier this year, MediaTek expanded its Dimensity family of chips by launching the flagship Dimensity 1000+, an enhanced 5G-integrated chip with upgraded gaming, video playback, enhanced connectivity, and power-efficiency.

Based on the flagship performance of the Dimensity 1000 series, the 7nm Dimensity 1000+ chip, the world's most advanced integrated 5G SoC delivers a high-end, premium user experience. It is expected to offer leading 5G capabilities including dual 5G SIM, carrier aggregation (2CC 5G-CA), faster speeds, and MediaTek's 5G UltraSave power-saving technology which improves battery life.

