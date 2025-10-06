Beijing, October 6: The Vivo X300 FE is expected to launch globally alongside the Vivo X300 series in 2025. The upcoming series will likely include two smartphone models — Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro. These flagship devices will be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. The predecessor, Vivo X200 FE (Fan Edition), was launched in July 2025. However, some reports suggest that the Vivo X300 FE could launch this year.

Vivo has already confirmed the launch of its X300 series in China on October 13, 2025. Ahead of the arrival, specifications and features of the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro have been leaked, suggesting that the smartphones would offer improved cameras, displays, batteries, and better AI capabilities. iQOO Neo 11 Price Tipped Ahead of Launch; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Vivo X300 FE Launching Alongside Vivo X300 Series?

According to reports, Vivo has begun developing the X300 FE smartphone, which may launch at the end of 2025, around December. The device was reportedly spotted in the IMEI database and secured EEC certification as well. This indicates that the Chinese smartphone company could be gearing up to introduce the device sooner than expected.

The certifications did not reveal any specific details about the hardware; however, they hinted that the Vivo X300 FE launch is imminent. The upcoming Fan Edition smartphone could have similar specifications, designs, or features to the Vivo S50 Pro Mini, which is launching in China in November 2025.

Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Specifications and Features

The Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro will reportedly be powered by OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, and both will run on the MediaTek D9500 SoC. The X300 Pro may launch with a 200MP main camera, a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the other hand, the standard X300 variant could come with 50MP triple cameras. The vanilla variant could have a 6.31-inch 120Hz display, while the Pro variant could feature a 6.78-inch 120Hz display. OxygenOS 16 Launch on October 16, 2025 in India With AI-Features and Improvements; Check Expected OnePlus Devices To Get Latest Android 16-Based Update.

Both will offer up to 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, IP68/IP69 rating, 90W wired and 50W wireless charging. However, the Vivo X300 could have a 6,000mAh battery, and the Vivo X300 Pro is expected to get a 7,000mAh battery, as per a report by Business Standard.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Business Standard), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

