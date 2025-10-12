Mumbai, October 12: The OPPO Find X9 series is set to launch in India in November 2025 during IMC 2025 in Delhi NCR. This year, the same chipset will be featured in many other devices, including the Vivo X300 series and likely the Honor Magic 9 series. The smartphone will come with the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. On the other hand, many rival devices with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 will be introduced this year and next.

Billy Zhang, OPPO's President of Overseas Marketing, confirmed in September that the upcoming Find X9 lineup would be launched globally with the Dimensity 9500 chip and OPPO Trinity Engine. The OPPO Find X9 series will be introduced with several other specifications and features, offering major improvements over the OPPO Find X8 series. Apple iPhone 16 Pro Price Drop Alert: Smartphone Available at Reduced Price During Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale; Check Cashbacks, Offers and More.

OPPO Find X9, OPPO Find X9 Pro Specifications and Features

OPPO will first launch its Find X9 and Find X9 Pro models in China on October 16, 2025. The Chinese smartphone maker will focus on the cooling system, performance, and enhanced gaming experience with higher frame rates. Ahead of the launch, pre-orders have already begun for customers in China. The OPPO Find X9 series is expected to offer up to 16GB RAM and a 1TB storage option. Vivo OriginOS 6 To Be Unveiled on October 15 Globally, Company Says Android 16-Based Update Will Offer ‘Next Level of Smoothness and Elegant Design’.

China's OPPO will collaborate with Hasselblad and include a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with a 70mm focal length. Additionally, customers will get a professional photography kit, as per a report by ETV Bharat. The OPPO Find X9 standard model will reportedly feature a 7,000mAh battery and be available in Fog Black shade. The OPPO Find X9 Pro model, with a 7,500mAh battery, could be available in Chasing Red, Frosty White, and Velvet Titanium. Out of the box, both devices will likely come with ColorOS 16 based on the Android 16 operating system.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ETV Bharat), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

