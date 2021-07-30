Micromax, the Indian smartphone maker will officially launch its In 2b smartphone today in the home country. The company has been teasing the device on its official Twitter account and YouTube channel revealing its key specifications. The launch event of Micromax In 2b will commence at 12 noon and will be streamed via Micromax India's official YouTube and other social media accounts. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Micromax IN 2b India Launch on July 30, 2021; Specifications Teased Online.

The smartphone has also been listed on Flipkart which hints towards its availability via the e-commerce platform. As per the Flipkart listing, the device will come equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP main camera and a 2MP secondary lens.

Micromax IN 2b (Photo Credits: Micromax)

Aap sabka intezaar khatam hua. Today is the launch of #MicromaxIN2b #NoHangPhone and our new funky products. Don’t forget to join us at 12 PM. #AbIndiaChaleNonStop #ShorNoMore #voiceultagamepaltahttps://t.co/iUeqwZ6Oi2 — Rahul Sharma (@rahulsharma) July 30, 2021

At the front, there will be an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The handset will come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Micromax IN 2b (Photo Credits: Micromax)

As per a report, Micromax In 2b will be offered with 4GB of RAM and run on the Android 11 operating system. It will get a high-power chipset with a G52 GPU with 30 percent better graphics performance. Coming to the pricing, Micromax In 2b is likely to be priced around Rs 10,000.

