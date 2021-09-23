San Francisco: Tech giant Microsoft has launched its second folding smartphone -- the Surface Duo 2 along with the next-generation Surface devices. Available in glacier or a new obsidian, Surface Duo 2 starts at $1499.99 and is available for pre-order in select markets.

"Surface Duo 2 brings new and improved design to the Surface Duo line. Still emphasizing the ability to multitask, Surface Duo 2 features larger screens, increased durability, a dynamic triple-lens camera, lightning-fast 5G, and a spine that displays notifications when the device is closed," the company said in a statement.

Two screens, limitless possibilities. Surface Duo 2 now packs the power of 5G and 4K-capable camera. #Windows11 — Microsoft Surface (@surface) September 22, 2021

The OLED display, each, measures 5.8-inches in size, screen resolution of 1344 x 1892 pixels, is connected by a hinge and is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass. Both screens have a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and measure 8.3 inches diagonally when unfolded. The new device features a triple-lens camera setup at the back with a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP wide angle lens and a 12MP telephoto lens.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm SnapDragon 888 system on chip, with 5G support for eSIM and NanoSIM, 8 GB of RAM, and storage up to 512 GB. It runs Google's Android 11 along with the company's own custom skin on top. The firm has also announced Surface Go 3 with 10.5-inch display, Dolby Audio and a webcam.

The Microsoft Surface Go 3 tablet succeeds the Microsoft Surface Go 2 tablet that was launched back in May 2020. It is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor, paired with 4GB or 8GB of RAM. For storage space, users can pick from 64GB eMMC, 128GB SSD or 256GB SSD storage options.

