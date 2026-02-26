Bengaluru, February 26: Xbox users were left confused and frustrated on Tuesday afternoon after the Xbox app began sending a wave of unexpected notifications across devices.

Around 12:30 p.m. ET, thousands of users reported receiving repeated pop up alerts that read: “This is a dummy test message sent via braze. please capture a screenshot once you receive it. This should take you to the recently added gallery.”

The sudden flood of alerts quickly sparked discussion on Reddit, where users speculated about a possible internal error. Several posts suggested that a test notification may have accidentally been pushed to production. Others pointed out that the message referenced Braze, a customer engagement platform commonly used by companies to send and test messaging campaigns. Asha Sharma Appointed CEO of Microsoft Gaming as Phil Spencer Steps Down from Xbox Leadership.

Xbox App Flooded With ‘Dummy Test Message’ Notifications

Many users were concerned about potential security issues, but community members were quick to reassure others that the glitch did not indicate hacking or compromised accounts. The consensus was that the message was likely a backend testing error that unintentionally reached the public.

Shortly after reports spread online, Xbox addressed the situation publicly on X, confirming that the notifications were indeed the result of a test message error. The company stated that the Xbox app “got a little too enthusiastic with test notifications” and confirmed that the issue had been resolved. Xbox also apologized to users for flooding their notifications. Xbox New Update: Cross-Platform Play Gets an Upgrade, Gamers Can Access Play History Across PC, Handheld and Console Devices Including All Cloud-Playable Games.

Microsoft Apologises After Xbox App Test Notification Glitch Floods Users

The Xbox App got a little too enthusiastic with test notifications today. That’s on us, but it’s resolved now. Thanks for understanding, and we apologize for flooding your notifications. — Xbox (@Xbox) February 25, 2026

What Is Braze?

Braze is a customer engagement and audience management platform used by businesses to create, test and deliver targeted messaging campaigns across apps and digital channels. It provides tools for quality assurance and campaign testing, which likely explains how the internal test notification was mistakenly sent to the wider Xbox user base.

The notification glitch comes at a notable time for Xbox leadership. Last week, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer announced his retirement, while Xbox president Sarah Bond said she would step down and remain as a special advisor to incoming Xbox head Asha Sharma.

Despite leadership changes, Microsoft has assured users that Tuesday’s notification mishap was simply a technical testing error and not a security breach.

