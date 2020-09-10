Motorola, the Lenovo owned smartphone maker officially launched the highly anticipated Motorola Razr 5G foldable phone. The handset will be first sold in China & selected European markets. Motorola's new foldable phone will be available across the Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East later this year. Key highlights of the device are a 6.2-inch plastic OLED main display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, a 2,800mAh battery & much more. Motorola Razr 2020 Official Renders Leaked Online, Reveals New Improved Design.

Display-wise, the all-new Motorola Razr 5G handset sports two displays - a 6.2-inch plastic OLED main screen with a resolution of 2142x876 pixels & a 2.7-inch glass OLED secondary display with a resolution of 600x800 pixels. The second display allows users to check notifications, reply to messages, get navigation directions quickly. The smartphone comes powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset with Adreno 620 GPU.

Motorola Razr 5G (Photo Credits: Motorola US)

For photography, the foldable device flaunts a 48MP primary sensor equipped on the top of the secondary screen on the flip panel. The camera acts as a selfie shooter when the smartphone is folded. The sensor comes with Quad Pixel Technology that offers better low-light sensitivity. The camera also supports optical image stabilisation (OIS) & laser autofocuc technology. For selfies & video calls, there is a 20MP lens on the top of primary foldable display.

Motorola Razr 5G (Photo Credits: Motorola US)

The Razr 2020 comes packed with a 2,800mAh battery with 15W TurboPower fast charging. The device lasts up to 24 hours on a single charge. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, NFC, GPS/A-GPS, GLONASS, Bluetooth 5.0 & a USB Type-C port.

Motorola Razr 5G (Photo Credits: Motorola US)

Its is important to note that the Motorola Razr 2020 comes with no headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Motorola Razr 2020 5G phone costs Rs $1,399 (approximately Rs 1,02,592) for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage.

