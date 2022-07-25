Motorola is rumoured to launch the G32 smartphone soon. Ahead of its launch, renders and specifications have been leaked online. The leaked renders come after the device was spotted on the NCC certification website and live images of the phone and in-box accessories were leaked online by OnLeaks in collaboration with Compare Dial. Moto G31 With 50MP Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India at Rs 12,999.

According to the leaked renders, Moto G32 looks pretty similar to the leaked live images. The handset will come in red and black colour. A punch hole cut-out is seen at the top center of the display. On the side, there is a redesigned power button and a volume rocker. At the back, a triple rear camera module can be seen, along with an LED flash. At the center, there is a Motorola logo.

Moto G32 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch IPS HD+ LCD display, a 90Hz refresh rate, a Unisoc T606 chipset, up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The device is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. For optics, it might get a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. Moto G32 could be priced around Rs 10,000.

