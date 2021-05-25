Lenovo-owned smartphone maker officially launched its Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition in the Chinese market. The smartphone is available for sale from the official Motorola China website and JD.com. The handset will also be made available for purchase via offline Lenovo stores in the country. Motorola Moto G60 Now Available for Online Sale via Flipkart.

Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Motorola Edge S Pioneer sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2520x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For optics, the handset features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main lens, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a time-of-flight sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP main snapper and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens for selfies and video calls.

Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition (Photo Credits: Motorola)

The smartphone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio headphone jack. The handset comes in three shades - Emerald Glaze, Emerald Light and Gray. Coming to the pricing, Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition is priced at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 22,600) for the sole 8GB+128GB model.

