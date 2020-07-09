Motorola, the Lenovo-based smartphone brand launched Moto G8 Lite smartphone in India a couple of months ago. The budget smartphone yet again will be made available for online sale today at noon. The interested customers can head to Flipkart for purchasing the smartphone online. The main underlines of the smartphone are 6.5-inch Vision HD+ display, 4GB of RAM, 16MP front camera, 5000mAh battery and more. Motorola Moto G 5G Plus Smartphone With Quad Rear Camera Launched: Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

The Moto G8 Power Lite comes in two colour options - Royal Blue and Arctic Blue. On the specifications front, it gets a 6.5-inch Max Vision display featuring a waterdrop-style notch with HD+ resolution of 720x1600 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, which is clocked at 2.3GHz. The chipset is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The company also offers provision for memory expansion via microSD card slot.

Coming to the camera department, the handset gets a triple camera module at the rear comprising of a 16MP primary lens with f/2.0 aperture. The setup is assisted with a 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor. The camera offers dual camera bokeh, face beauty, HDR, Google Lens, and more. The front camera is an 8MP snapper for video calling and selfies.

The smartphone is fuelled by a huge 5,000mAh battery with 10W rapid charging. Additional underlines of the handset are Android 9 Pie OS, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a micro USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack and more.

