Motorola, the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker, has finally launched the new Moto G Plus smartphone in the European market. Packed with dual-punch hole display, the smartphone gets a starting price of €349 which is around Rs 29,500. The main underlines of the smartphone are 5G chip, quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery, and more. The company hasn't revealed any official plans to launch the smartphone in the Indian market. So, it remains a question if the company will be bringing the handset to India. Motorola One Fusion+ Smartphone Becomes Expensive in India; Now Retails at Rs 17,499.

Motorola Moto G 5G Plus Smartphone Costs €349 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Coming to the specifications, the Moto G 5G Plus smartphone comes equipped with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with dual punch-hole design and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset gets an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor. The chipset is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Motorola Moto G 5G Plus Gets Dual Punch-hole Display (Photo Credits: Motorola)

For photography, the phone gets a quad rear camera setup at the rear comprising of a 48MP primary lens assisted by a 5MP macro lens, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP. At the front, there is a dual selfie camera module. The setup comprises of a 16MP main camera with an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The new Motorola Moto G 5G Plus is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 20W TurboPower fast-charging.

The device is shipped with Android 10 out of the box. Additional features of the smartphone are 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-Type C, expandable storage up to 1TB, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and more.

Motorola Moto G 5G Plus Sports Quad Rear Camera (Photo Credits: Motorola)

As far as the prices are concerned, the new Motorola Moto G 5G Plus gets a starting price of €349, which is approximately Rs 29,500 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The bigger 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at 399 (approximately Rs 33,730). The company will also be launching this smartphone in the US market. It will be priced under 500 (around Rs 37,400).

