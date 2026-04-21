Motorola has officially teased the arrival of its next-generation clamshell foldable smartphone, the Motorola Razr 2026. According to a recent announcement shared by the company online, the device is scheduled for a major reveal on April 29. While the handset is expected to carry the Razr 2026 moniker in the United States, it is anticipated to debut in global markets, including India, as the Motorola Razr 70.

The upcoming foldable marks a continuation of Motorola's efforts to dominate the flip-style segment, which has seen increasing competition from various tech giants. The teaser suggests that the brand is focusing on a blend of aesthetic refinement and functional hardware upgrades. This launch follows the success of previous Razr models, positioning the 2026 iteration as a key player in the premium foldable market for the current year. Redmi A7 Pro Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Motorola Razr 2026 Design and Key Specifications

The Motorola Razr 2026 maintains the brand's signature flip-phone silhouette but introduces fresh finishes in Brown, Green, and Purple colourways. The design features a textured lower back panel complemented by a metallic frame. A significant highlight is the massive outer screen that wraps around the dual rear camera module. Leaks suggest the device will feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED foldable main display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7450X chipset. The camera setup is expected to include dual 50-megapixel rear sensors and a 32-megapixel front-facing shooter. Redmi A7 Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Motorola Razr 2026 Price and Availability

In terms of pricing, the Motorola Razr 2026 is expected to start at USD 799.99 (approximately INR 74,400) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. While the official reveal is set for April 29, industry reports suggest that the device may hit retail shelves in North America on May 21, with Indian and other global markets likely following a similar timeline. The handset is also expected to feature modern essentials such as LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, a USB Type-C port, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 04:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).