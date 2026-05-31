Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus Specifications Confirmed; India Launch on June 4

Motorola has officially confirmed the imminent launch of its latest premium smartphone, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+, in India on 4 June 2026. This new addition to the company's portfolio arrives with a suite of upgraded hardware features, including wireless charging and advanced imaging capabilities, as the brand continues to strengthen its presence in the highly competitive Indian smartphone market.

The handset is engineered to balance performance with a sleek form factor, measuring just 7.34mm in thickness. By integrating high-end components such as a sophisticated chipset and a long-lasting battery system, Motorola aims to provide a robust user experience, supported by a clear commitment to long-term software updates and security patches for future users. Xiaomi 17T Price in India Leaked Before Launch on June 4.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Specifications and Features

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is equipped with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display that offers a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 5,200 nits. Internally, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme processor, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The device runs on Android 16, with Motorola promising three major OS upgrades and five years of security updates. Power is supplied by a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery, supporting 90W wired, wireless, and reverse wireless charging. Its camera system consists of three 50MP sensors, including a Sony LYTIA 710 primary camera with optical image stabilisation, an autofocus-enabled ultrawide lens, and a 3.5x optical zoom periscope telephoto lens. Durability is a key focus, with IP68 and IP69 ratings alongside MIL-STD-810H certification. Upcoming Smartphone Launches in June 2026: From Xiaomi 17T and Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus to OnePlus 15s, Check Details of All Models Here.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Price in India

While Motorola has not yet disclosed the official pricing for the Edge 70 Pro+, market analysts expect it to occupy a premium mid-range position. Given that the standard Edge 70 Pro was introduced at a price point of 38,999 INR, the inclusion of the periscope camera, larger battery, and wireless charging capabilities suggests that the Edge 70 Pro+ will likely carry a higher introductory price. Official figures will be revealed during the launch event on 4 June 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 02:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).