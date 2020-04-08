Netflix Rolls Out New Improved Controls To Help Parents Prevent Children From Watching Adult TV Shows & Movies Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Netflix (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi: Amid surge in demand for digital services due to the COVID-19 lockdown, streaming giant Netflix on Tuesday launched new, improved controls on its service to help parents, guardians and elders prevent children from watching adult TV shows and movies on the platform. So parents can now ‘PIN protect' individual profiles to prevent kids from using them and tailor their kids' Netflix experience by filtering out titles that are not appropriate for their age. Netflix Donates Rs 7.5 Crore to Help Daily Wage Workers in India.

They also allow parents to remove individual series or films by title. When this filter is used, the blocked title(s) would not show up anywhere in that profile, Netflix said. You will also be able to see what your children have been watching within the profile created for them and turn off auto play of episodes in kids profiles. And if you want to review each profile's setting, it can be easily done using the "Profile and Parental Controls" hub within account settings. These controls can be added to the Netflix profile by going to account settings on a laptop or a mobile browser.

"We know that every family is different. Our main goal is to put the control in the hands of parents so that they can create the best experience for their family," Michelle Parsons, Kids Product Manager, Netflix, told reporters in a video conference call. "Choice and control have always been important for our members, especially parents. We hope that these improved controls will help parents make the right choices for their families," she said. WhatsApp Forwarded Messages Marked With Two Arrows; Here's What They Indicate.

Netflix is investing in a wide variety of kids and family films and TV shows from all over the world, including award-winning animated films like "Klaus", interactive shows like "Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal" and kids' series such as Boss Baby. The Indian kids series "Mighty Little Bheem" is the most-watched preschool series on Netflix globally, and the second-most watched kids' series for Netflix worldwide, the streaming giant said.

Since its launch in April 2019, "Mighty Little Bheem" has been watched by over 27 million households worldwide, including in Latin America, Australia and New Zealand. Netflix has also announced "Ghee Happy", an animated show about Hindu deities who, as children, attend a special daycare and discover their own powers.