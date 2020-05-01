New N95 Face Masks by Huami to Allow Facial Recognition Smoothly on Smartphones

New N95 Face Masks (Photo Credits: XDA Developers)

As people have to compulsorily wear masks to go out of their homes during coronavirus lockdown, a major problem is the phones which use facial recognition to unlock itself. While companies have been trying various options, Huami seems to have found the solution. China-based Huami is making face masks which are compatible with the existing facial recognition technologies. According to XDA Developers, Huami has introduced a 'Project uSmile' which is working on a new respiratory face mask with replaceable N95 filter. Huami has also come up with two versions of the mask. Its components include replaceable filter pad, built-in UV light, translucent frame, and a clear anti-fog cover and others. Can Wearing A Face Mask Protect You Against the Deadly Disease Claiming Hundreds of Lives?

XDA Developer in its report says, "The face cover is clear, allowing for most of your face to be visible. Airflow is delivered through the replaceable filters on the sides of the mask. Maintaining airflow is especially important for keeping the mask clear from fog, which would block your facial features. The idea is that your face can remain visible for communicating your expressions to other people and to allow for biometric authentication to continue working." Can Face ID Masks Really Unlock Phones? Photos Go Viral.

The product lets users reveal their expressions even when they are wearing the mask. The company added that the purpose of the new mask is not to bypass the facial recognition feature on phones like iPhone or Google Pixel 4. The technology is being made as part of a Project Aeri.

Huami’s New N95 Face Masks:

XDA further in its report says, "The Aeri masks are made to be adaptable as well. Users can swap in different filter attachments, such as a ventilation fan that can cool down the mask in hot and humid environments and an AQI sensor that can give real-time information on air quality, humidity, respiratory rate, and filter expiration. A removable eye protection visor can also be clipped onto the mask. The straps and filters can also be customized in various colours."

According to XDA Developers, the mask will be made of soft and flexible materials that fit perfectly around the face. It will not be washable rather comes with a built-in ultraviolet light emitter to self-disinfect. Many companies are working with technologies which will support facial recognition while wearing masks. Apple which is known for its secure face recognitions will soon let users switch to passcode to log in while wearing masks.