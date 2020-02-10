China's Coronavirus Outbreak: Can Wearing A Face Mask Protect You Against the Deadly Disease Claiming Hundreds of Lives?

Coronavirus 2020 (Photo Credits: IANS)

The death toll of the novel coronavirus has crossed 800 and is higher than the 744 of the global SARS outbreaks in 2003. While the world is struggling to prevent the spread of the virus, the rising question is, can wearing the mask protect you against the disease? The nose and mouth protector, a simple mask made of thin paper fleece was used exclusively in surgical theatres. The mask catches most of the droplets from the mouth when the wearer sneezes or coughs. But can it prevent the novel coronavirus? Here's the answer.

Why Is the Surgical Mask Primarily Used?

Doctors and assistants wore it primary to prevent the patients on the operating table to prevent pathogens and germs. In the long run, however, the mask only works if it is changed regularly and disposed of hygienically. The cover loses its effectiveness if it is worn repeatedly, so doctors change it every two hours.

How Effective Is the Surgical Mask in Preventing the Novel Coronavirus?

While the mask can protect against droplets and smear infections, but it does so only to a minimal extent. And while the virus enters the body only through mouth and nose, any open wounds in the skin can also transport the virus. But if you decide to wear a mask, you should also wear protective goggles and remind yourself always not to touch your nose or rub your eyes when it itches.

Is There Any Other Type of Mask That Offers Better Protection?

Truth be told, the surgical masks more like multi-layer disposal kitchen towels, but there are half masks which provide real filter effect. Made of durable, processed cellulose with a filter and an exhalation valve, these masks are available as disposable masks. Also, known as the FFP1 protection masks, they do not protect from the desired viruses.

A better choice would be the FFP3 class masks that protect the wearer from droplet aerosols, fungi, bacteria, virus and spores. But these masks too only work when other protective measures are taken at the same time. You need to follow strict hygiene while putting on the mask, wear goggles and wash your hands regularly.