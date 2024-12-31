Bengaluru, December 31: As Bengaluru prepares for the grand New Year 2025 celebrations, the city's police have introduced strict guidelines to ensure a safe and organised event. Among the key restrictions, the police have announced a ban on whistling and full-face masks in public spaces. These measures aim to prevent disruptions and enhance security, following concerns over safety during large gatherings. The city’s iconic party hubs, including MG Road and Brigade Road, are expected to attract thousands of revellers, prompting heightened security and surveillance.

The decision to implement these restrictions comes after incidents in previous years where excessive whistling disrupted public announcements, and full-face masks were used to conceal identities for anti-social activities. With over 11,000 police personnel and extensive surveillance in place, authorities are focused on maintaining law and order throughout the celebrations. Let’s look at the additional security arrangements and what party-goers need to know before stepping out this New Year’s Eve. New Year 2025 Celebration Deadline: Bengaluru Police Permit Celebrations Only Until 1 AM on January 1, Deploy Over 11,000 Personnel for Security.

Strict Security Measures and Deployment Across the City

To enforce these new guidelines, Bengaluru Police have implemented a robust security plan, deploying over 11,000 personnel along with 93 platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and City Armed Reserve (CAR) units. These forces will be stationed in high-traffic areas such as MG Road, Brigade Road, and Koramangala, where large crowds are expected. CCTV cameras have been strategically placed across the city, with a mini control room to monitor real-time footage.

Additionally, all flyovers will be closed, and metro and bus services will run until 2 AM to ensure smooth transportation. Special teams will be deployed to ensure that both the festivities and the safety of revellers are well managed. Bengaluru Police have also set a clear time frame for the New Year celebrations. According to the police, the government has granted permission for public festivities only until 1 AM. New Year 2025 Celebrations: Flyovers To Be Closed; Heightened Vigilance on Drugs, Says Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand.

Bengaluru Police Ban Whistling, Full Face Masks at Public Places:

New Year 2025 Celebration Guidelines:

Safety for Women and Drunk Driving Prevention

Women’s safety remains a top priority this New Year’s Eve, with the police rolling out several measures to prevent harassment. The Rani Chennamma Special Squad will be on duty, and 12 safety islands have been set up throughout the city for added protection. Meanwhile, the traffic police have launched a dedicated drive to tackle drunk driving, which has been a major concern in previous years.

Between December 19 and 30, 528 drunk-driving cases were reported, and offenders’ driving licenses were seized. As part of the effort to ensure a safe environment, anyone caught harassing women on public transport will face fines, reinforcing the city’s commitment to securing the well-being of all its residents and visitors.

