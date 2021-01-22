Nokia Mobile unveiled the Nokia 1.3 entry-level smartphone last year in March. The phone was initially planned to be launched at the Mobile World Congress 2020, however, it got delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Finnish company is likely to introduce a new range of phones at the forthcoming MWC 2021 event. Nokia 6.3 Phone’s Images & Specifications Leaked Online.

The Nokia 1.4 reportedly could be one of the devices that may be launched soon. Ahead of its debut, full specifications and features of the handset has been leaked online courtesy MySmartPrice and a reliable tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore.

Nokia 1.3 Smartphone - Representation Image (Photo Credits: Nokia Mobile)

The upcoming Nokia 1.4 phone is likely to get a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution. It will be powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, which remains undisclosed. And, it will be fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery. On the other hand, Nokia 1.3 featured 5.71-inch display, a single rear camera, a smaller battery, and more.

It could run on Android 10 based on Go edition. It might be offered with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. In terms of the camera department, the phone will come equipped with a dual-camera module, including an 8MP primary lens assisted by a 2MP lens. At the front, there will be a 5MP front camera.

The phone might be offered in two colours - blue and grey. Connectivity options may include a dual SIM (4G + 2G), a microSD card slot, a fingerprint scanner, 4G LTE, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, microUSB 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack. As for prices, the device is likely to be priced under 100 euros which is approximately $121.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2021 10:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).