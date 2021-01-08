Nokia 6.3 smartphone's images and specifications have been leaked online by a tipster. The device could also be called as Nokia 6.4 and this moniker is tentative as HMD Global has not been consistent in naming its smartphones. As per tipster, the handset will be offered with a waterdrop notch style, a quad rear camera system, a flat display, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm port and a dedicated Google Assistant button. Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3 Launch Delayed; Likely to Be Introduced by the End of 2020.

In terms of specifications, Nokia 6.3/Nokia 6.4 is expected to feature a 6.45-inch flat waterdrop notch display.

The handset will come equipped with a quad rear camera module placed inside a circular house at the centre of the back panel. Below the module, there could be an oval-shaped flash as well.

As per the leaked image shared by tipster OnLeaks, the phone is seen with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button on the side of the phone just below the volume button and a 3.5mm headphone jack. A new report has claimed that Nokia's upcoming device will pack a 4,500mAh battery, recently the handset was spotted on the TUV Rheinland certification website with a battery model number CN110. However, Nokia has not revealed anything about Nokia 6.3/Nokia 6.4.

