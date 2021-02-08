Nokia, the HMD Global owned smartphone maker will officially launch the Nokia 5.4 smartphone in the Indian market soon. Ahead of its launch, the handset has been teased on the e-commerce website 'Flipkart' revealing its key specifications. As a reminder, the phone was launched globally in December as the successor to the Nokia 5.3 device. The Flipkart listing showcases the front and rear camera setup of the upcoming smartphone. Though the company has not revealed the exact launch date of Nokia 5.4, several reports have claimed that the device could debut on February 10, 2021. In addition to this, the company might also introduce the Nokia 3.4 phone alongside Nokia 5.4. Nokia 1.4 Smartphone With 4000mAh Battery & 6.51-inch Display Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, the handset is likely to feature a 6.39-inch HD+ display and expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset. The phone will come equipped with a quad rear camera setup that could comprise of a 48MP main lens and a 16MP selfie shooter. The smartphone might be offered with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Connectivity options may include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, FM radio, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack & more. Coming to the pricing, Nokia 5.4 is priced at EUR 189 (approximately Rs 16,600) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage. So we expect the India price of the phone to be somewhere around it. Nokia 5.4 global variant also comes with 4GB & 128GB, 6GB & 64GB whose prices are unknown.

