New Delhi, May 10: Nokia is preparing to launch its C22 smartphone in India on May 11. The about to launch new Nokia C22 will be the latest member of the brand’s C-series smartphones.

The new Nokia C22 will boast of AI-powered cameras and huge battery life among other impressive features. Read on to know more details about the new Nokia handset. Pixel 7a Launching on May 10, Expected High-End Features at Affordable Pricing; Checkout All Known Details.

Nokia C22 – Specifications & Features

The new Nokia C22 features a 6.5-inch LCD display and will be coming with a dual camera setup at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor backed by AI and paired with a and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video chats, there’s an 8MP front facing camera. The phone claims to offer up to three days of battery power with its 5,000mAh battery pack, which has a standard 10W charging support.

The handset has been already launched in the European markets comes with an IPS52 rating for dust and water resistance and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and supports face unlock feature for security.

The Nokia C22 gets powered by an octa-core UNISOC chipset backed by 2GB of RAM with RAM expansion using unused storage and 64GB of expandable inbuilt storage. The device boots on Android 13 OS Go edition. Poco F5 With 64MP Cameras, Android 13 OS Launched in India - Check Price, Specs, Features, and Other Key Details Here.

Nokia C22 – Expected India Price

The Nokia C22 was introduced to Europe in February alongside the Nokia C32 model. The smartphone was priced at EUR 109, which is approximately Rs 9,800. So, its price is expected to be around Rs 10,000 in India, and it should be available in Purple, Charcoal and Sand colour options like in Europe.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2023 01:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).