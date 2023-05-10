New Delhi, May 10: The highly speculated Pixel 7a will have its world premiere on May 10 at the Google I/O 2023. The phone will be launching in India on May 11 and will go on sale soon after.

The Pixel 7a is the successor to the Pixel 6a with several improvements and is expected to be more premium this time around. The new Pixel 7a is said to be coming with some major features that are akin to the high-end Pixel 7 smartphone as per the reports. Let’s take a look at the details. Poco F5 With 64MP Cameras, Android 13 OS Launched in India - Check Price, Specs, Features, and Other Key Details Here.

Pixel 7a – Expected Major Premium Features

The Pixel 7a is tipped to be coming with some high-end features borrowed from the high-end Pixel 7, and this is quite possible, as the Pixel 7a is supposed to offer a premium experience without the premium price tag, which is the aim of the Pixel a series phones. So, here’s a look at what all high-end features the Pixel 7a could come with. WhatsApp Pay in Singapore: After India, Meta-Owned App Launches Feature To Pay Businesses Within Chat in Island Country.

As per the reports, the new Pixel 7a will get powered by Google’s in-house Tensor G2 SoC that powers the Pixel 7 series from last year. Hence, offering great performance.

The about to launch Pixel 7a will be featuring a 90Hz OLED display that is an upgrade from its predecessor, and also seen on the premium Pixel 7 model.

According to the reports, the Pixel 7a will be featuring a dual rear camera system. It will also come with a new attractive light blue colour option, as already revealed by Google’s teaser image.

Google has already revealed the design of the Pixel 7a phone, which is very similar to the flagship Pixel 7 smartphone. Google is known to be sticking to similar design language for its flagship as well as its more affordable devices as a signature style.

Pixel 7a - India Launch Date, Availability & Expected Price

Google’s Pixel 7a will be released in India on May 11 as announced by the company and it will go on sale via Flipkart. As per the latest leaks, the Pixel 7a will be priced under Rs 46,000 in the Indian market.

The official price and all specs and features details will of course be revealed only during its launch tonight at the Google I/O 2023 event. So stay tuned!

