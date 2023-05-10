Delhi, May 9: The Poco F5 series has been launched in India. The 5G smartphone runs Android 13-based MIUI 14 OS out-of-the-box and comes in multiple RAM/ storage variants. Realme C53 Design Leaked; Check Specifications, Price, and Other Details.

A 2.9 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon powers the Poco F5 5G 7+ Gen 2 processor along with 8GB/ 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W charging.

For photos and videos, the new smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera. Camera features will include OIS and EIS.

The Poco F5 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD (1080p) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a thickness of 7.9mm and weighs 181 grams. It features a 16MP front camera (f/2.45 aperture) for selfies.

Additional features include LiquidCool VC cooling technology 2.0, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and an IR blaster.

Poco F5 Price

The new handset comes in three colour options - Black, Blue, and White with dual-colour gradient offset printing. While the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage model costs Rs 29,999, the 12GB RAM/ 512GB storage variant comes at Rs 33,999. The early bird offer is Rs 26,999 and Rs 30,999, respectively.

