Nokia brand licensee HMD Global has officially launched the new Nokia G10 phone in India. It is the latest addition to the budget-centric G-series. The affordable smartphone comes in a single variant that is priced at Rs 12,149. It comes in two colours options - Dusk and Night. It is available for sale on Amazon and Nokia India's official website. Nokia C20 Plus With 4,950mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 8,999.

The main highlights of the phone are a 6.5-inch HD+ display, 13MP triple rear camera, an 8MP selfie snapper, MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 5,050mAh battery and more. The brand is offering a one-year replacement guarantee as well. Additionally, the company has partnered with Jio to offer discounts for its subscribers.

Nokia G10 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Nokia Mobile)

As for specifications, the Nokia G10 smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch housing an 8MP selfie camera. It runs on Android 11 OS out-of-the-box. Under the skin, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. Customers can expand onboard storage up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Presenting the all new Nokia G10. Do more what you love with its triple camera, 3-day battery, 6.5” (16.51 cms) screen and much more. Buy it now.#NokiaG10 #LoveTrustKeep pic.twitter.com/uClwA2iEDj — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) September 13, 2021

In the camera department, the handset gets a triple rear camera module. It comprises a 13MP primary camera assisted by two 2MP sensors for depth and macro images. Upfront, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls. Moreover, the handset also comes with Night mode, Portrait mode and AI camera features. It packs a 5050 mAh battery and gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2021 10:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).