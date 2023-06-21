New Delhi, June 21: HMD Global is all set to launch a new Nokia smartphone with a QuickFix design. Details of the Nokia G42 5G have now surfaced online.

The upcoming handset will come with features like triple rear cameras, a V-notch display, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 3-year warranty period. Honor 90 Lite Announced With 90Hz Display, 100MP Camera: Check Price, Specs, and Other Details.

Nokia G42 5G Expected Specifications

As per recent leaks and reports, the upcoming handset will be powered by an Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ 8nm processor, Adreno 619 GPU, 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage (expandable via a microSD card).

The Nokia G42 5G will sport a Splash resistant (IP52) build. It will sport a 6.56-inch V-notch display with HD+ (720 x 1612 pixels) resolution, up to 560 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

For photos and videos, the new smartphone sports a 50MP rear camera with a 2MP depth sensor, a 2MP macro sensor (f/2.4 aperture), and a LED flash. It is tipped to feature an 8MP front camera for selfies.

The Nokia G42 5G is likely to run Android 13 OS. Connectivity options will include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Dual SIM smartphone will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 20W fast charging. Additional features will include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, FM Radio, and QuickFix design that allow self-repairs in partnership with iFixit. Asus ROG Ally Portable Gaming Console Launched in India: Check Price, Specs, and Other Features.

Nokia G42 5G Expected Price

The Nokia G42 5G is expected to come with a price tag of 1999 Danish Krone (approx Rs 24,030). It will come in Meteor Grey and Lavender colours. There is no information about the Indian price tag as of now.

