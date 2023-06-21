New Delhi, June 21: Honor has launched a new handset in the Honor 90 series. It features a large 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole housing a 16MP front camera.

The new handset comes with features like a 16MP front-facing camera, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and Hi-Res audio.

Honor 90 Lite Specs

The Honor 90 Lite is powered with a 7nm 2.2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, 950MHz ARM Mali-G57 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage. Powering the phone is a 4500mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support, enabling it to charge up to 53% in just 30 minutes.

For photos and videos, the Dual SIM smartphone sports a 100MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera with depth-sensing capabilities, and a 2MP macro camera.

The new device sports a sleek and fingerprint-resistant back surface. It runs Android 13 with MagicOS 7.1. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Honor 90 Lite Price

In European markets such as France, Germany, Italy, and more, the Honor 90 Lite is priced at 299.90 Euros (USD 325 / Rs. 26,920 approx.), while in the UK, it comes at 249.99 GBP (USD 319 / Rs. 26,210 approx.) for the 8GB + 256GB model. The phone is already available for purchase in these regions. You can choose from Cyan Lake, Titanium Silver, and Midnight Black colours.

