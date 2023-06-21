New Delhi, June 21: Asus has launched ROG Ally portable gaming console in India. It runs Windows 11 OS and sports a 7-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The company is also offering the first 200 customers a complimentary ROG Ally Case worth Rs. 2000.

Asus ROG India Announces New Portable Gaming Console

Asus ROG Ally Specifications

The portable gaming console is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1 4nm processor with AMD Radeon Graphics, 16GB LPDDR5 6400Mhz RAM, and 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD (2230) storage. It also comes with a UHS-II microSD card reader that supports SD, SDXC and SDHC.

The 7-inch IPS display comes with full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 7ms response time, up to 500 nits brightness, FreeSync Premium, Dolby Vision, Gorilla Glass Victus, and Gorilla Glass DXC.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Triple band) 2×2, Bluetooth 5.2, a 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, ROG XG Mobile Interface, and USB Type-C combo port (with USB 3.2 Gen2, support DisplayPort 1.4).

The Asus ROG Ally is backed by a 40WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion battery and comes with a 65W charger. It measures 280 x 111 x 21.2 ~ 32.4mm and weighs 608g.

Additional features include AI noise-cancelling technology, Hi-Res certification, Dolby Atmos, a Built-in array microphone, a 2-speaker system with Smart Amplifier Technology, HD haptics, and two full-size analogue sticks with capacitive touch.

Asus ROG Ally Price

The ASUS ROG Ally is priced in India at Rs 69,990 for the Z1 Extreme version. It will be available exclusively available from 12th July via Flipkart, ASUS Exclusive Stores, and ASUS Eshop. A special one-day Flipkart Flash sale will be held on 7th July.

