Carl Pei's Nothing will officially launch its ear (1) earbuds in India soon. As a reminder, Car Pei left OnePlus last year to start his audio brand called 'Nothing'. It was last month when the company announced that it will launch Nothing ear (1) soon. In a new development, the brand now announced a strategic alliance with Flipkart marketplace to retail its first product online in India. Carl Pei’s Nothing Drops Images of Its First Product, Could Be Wireless Earbuds.

Flipkart has released a dedicated microsite for Nothing's upcoming earbuds which hints towards its imminent launch. The Flipkart microsite does not reveal many details about the earbuds. As per a report, Nothing ear (1) is expected to feature a transparent design with a unique form. Also, in March 2021, the company rolled out the Concept 1 design providing us how earbuds will look like.

Iconic European design and refined functionality, @nothing coming soon on Flipkart. Watch this space for more. #ear1 #SoundOfChange — Flipkart (@Flipkart) June 25, 2021

Concept 1 had revealed a transparent body with an in-ear styled canal bud and a black pipe-shaped battery. Apart from this, nothing much is known about Nothing ear (1). The company has reportedly confirmed that ear(1) launch will take place along with the global launch.

