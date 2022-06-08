Nothing Phone (1) launch is set for July 12, 2022. The company has teased the smartphone on its official Twitter account, revealing the launch date. According to the teaser, the Nothing Phone (1) launch event will take place on the above-mentioned date at 8:30 pm IST and will be streamed live via Nothing's official YouTube channel. Nothing Phone (1) Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

The handset is also listed on Flipkart, which confirms that it will be available for purchase through the e-commerce platform. According to a report, Nothing Phone (1) will carry a similar transparent design as that of the ear (1) truly wireless earbuds.

Nothing's upcoming smartphone is likely to sport a 6.55-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Nothing Phone (1) might be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the device might feature a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP depth camera and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there could be a 32MP selfie lens. The handset is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support.

