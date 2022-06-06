Nothing Phone (1) smartphone is said to be launched this summer. The handset will be the company's first-ever Android smartphone. Ahead of its launch, specifications of the device have been leaked online. In addition to this, Tech Droider has released a concept image of the Nothing Phone (1), which looks similar to the Galaxy S22 Plus. Nothing Phone 1 Specifications Leaked Online, Launch Expected Soon.

Nothing Phone (1) is likely to come with a 6.55-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is said to feature flat edges and could be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. It might be offered with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For photography, the handset might sport a 50MP primary lens with OIS support. Nothing Phone (1) is likely to pack a 4,500mAh or 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging and could run on Android 12 OS. Apart from this nothing more is known. We expect the company to release a few teasers before its launch.

