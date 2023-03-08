New Delhi, March 8 : Nubia has unveiled its new Z50 Ultra equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, superb cameras and ultra-thin, sleek design.

The Chinese ZTE sub-brand’s Nubia Z50 Ultra is its second Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip-powered phone after the Z50 model, which launched last year.

This new ‘Ultra’ iteration of the Z50 smartphone from the house of Nubia comes with better specs and more oomph factor. Read on to know more. OPPO Find N2 Flip: From India Price Announcement Date To Specifications and Features, Know Everything Here.

Nubia Z50 Ultra - Specifications & Features :

The Nubia Z50 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch notch-less OLED display, that offers a clean full-display experience with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It also features ultra-thin bezels and a very sleek design to offer true infinity screen visual experience. The phone comes with a physical slider that is used to mute alerts, take photos, and for gaming mode. Tecno Spark 10 Pro Launched Globally With Powerful Cameras and Contemporary Design, Check Other Key Details Here.

With no notch or punch hole and super-thin bezels, the device packs in a custom-made 16MP OmniVision front facing camera under its display with 2.24μm super large pixel size, offering amazing selfies enabled with its AI super-sensing engine and image super-transparency enhancement tech.

The Z50 Ultra boasts of professional-level cameras at its rear panel comprising of 35mm 64MP Sony IMX787 primary lens with OIS support teamed with an 85mm 64MP periscope and a 50MP ultra-wide snappers along with a ring LED flash.

The device gets powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on the Android 13 OS topped with MyOS skin. Juicing up the device is a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Nubia Z50 Ultra - Price & Availability :

The Nubia Z50 Ultra is offered is priced starting at 3999 yuan (approx. Rs 47,240) for the 8GB+256GB, going up to 5999 yuan (around Rs 70,845) for the range topping 16GB+1TB variant.

The device is also offered with a special artsy back panel design called the Starry Sky Collection inspired by Vincent van Gogh’s celebrated ‘Starry Night’, it comes with 12GB+512GB configuration and is priced at 4,999 yuan (approx. Rs 59,040 approx.). The device is open for pre-orders in China and will go on sale on March 14 onwards.

