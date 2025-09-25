San Diego, September 25: Qualcomm has launched its flagship mobile processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 with a major performance boost over the predessor Snapdragon 8 Elite. The company said that the new chip would establish new customer experiences and set new industry benchmarks. It comes with third generation Oryon CPU, offering the fastest performance yet on mobile.

Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is more efficient and has improved on-device AI processing capability compared to the previous model. It offers "lighting fast" multitasking, app switching experience and long game play with stable performance to the users. MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Launched Globally; Check Key Specifications, Features and List of Smartphones Likely To Feature It.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Performance Benchmarks

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 sets a new benchmark for mobile performance with cutting-edge AI capabilities, next-gen connectivity, and world-class gaming power. Featuring a powerful 3rd Gen Qualcomm Oryon CPU with up to 4.6 GHz frequency and the world’s fastest mobile CPU, this chipset delivers up to 37% improved AI performance, 23% better GPU efficiency, and 25% enhanced ray tracing for immersive gameplay.

Users can enjoy seamless 5G speeds of up to 12.5 Gbps, advanced camera features like the world’s first hardware APV codec and 20-bit ISP, and extraordinary battery savings of up to 35%. With lossless sound, up to 32K AI context window support, and breakthrough memory speeds, Snapdragon 8 Elite is engineered to power smarter, faster, and more energy-efficient smartphones—making it the ideal choice for those seeking top-tier device performance and innovative mobile experiences.

Smartphones to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor

All the leading smartphone companies will try to include the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor in their flagship smartphones. Xiaomi, Samsung, POCO, OnePlus, Realme, REDMAGIC, ASUS, Vivo, iQOO and others will launch their devices this year and the next offering significant performance and AI-powered features having the same processor. Check list of devices likely coming with the same processor. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Qualcomm Announces Name of Snapdragon 8 Elite Successor, Explains Reason Behind Naming Change in Its Premium Mobile Processor Series.

Xiaomi 17 Series (Confirmed)

ASUS ROG Phone 10 Series (Expected)

Nubia's REDMAGIC 11 Pro (Expected)

OnePlus 15 (Expected)

iQOO 15 (Expected)

Realme GT 8 Pro (Confimed)

POCO F8 Ultra (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series (Expected)

Vivo X300 Ultra (Expected)

OPPO Find X9 Ultra (Expected)

HONOR Magic 8 Series (Expected)

Beyond the above smartphones, many other models will likely include Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor while others go for its rival MediaTek Dimensity 9500. The companies will announce their models in 2025 and 2026 with the flagship processors.

