New Delhi, February 28: Nubia has unveiled its two new products, the Nubia Flip 5G and the Nubia Pad 3D II. The Nubia Flip 5G is a foldable smartphone that is expected to combine style with functionality. The Nubia Pad 3D II is a tablet that might provide a realistic 3D experience without the need for 3D glasses.

As per a report of Times Now, Nubia has unveiled its latest products at MWC 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. The Nubia Flip 5G is expected to come under a mid-range foldable smartphone segment and the Nubia Pad 3D II, a tablet, will likely have unique 3D capabilities. The Nubia Flip 5G comes with a price of USD 599 (approximately Rs 49,500). Details regarding the availability of both the devices and the price of the Nubia Pad 3D II are still unknown, but it is expected to hit the markets globally as ZTE plans a widespread release.

Nubia Flip 5G Specifications and Features

As per reports, the Nubia Flip 5G is expected to come with its 6.9-inch OLED foldable display. The display of Nubia Flip 5G might have a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Flip 5G is also expected to have a circular cover screen with a 1.43-inch display. The foldable smartphone will likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. The Flip 5G is anticipated to feature 6GB of RAM and 8GB of RAM with 128GB and 256GB of storage, respectively. The Nubia Flip 5G may feature a dual camera setup with a 50MP main camera and a 16MP front camera. The smartphone is expected to come with a 4,310mAh battery with 33w fast charging capability.

Nubia Pad 3D II Specifications and Features

As per reports, the Nubia Pad 3D II will likely have a 12.1-inch 2.5K LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Pad 3D II tablet is expected to offer a glasses-free 3D viewing experience with the enhanced Neovision 3D Anytime technology. This technology might allow conversion from 2D to 3D content with the help of AI. The tablet might be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a 10,000mAh battery with 66w fast charging capability.

