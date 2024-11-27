Beijing, November 27: Nubia Z70 Ultra is launched in the global market, featuring the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The flagship smartphone comes with unique features and specifications, including a massive battery, attractive colour options and a unique rear camera setup. The Nubia Z70 Ultra is introduced in the international market to compete against devices such as the Xiaomi 15 series, iQOO 13, OnePlus 13 and the recently launched ASUS ROG Phone 9.

The Nubia Z70 Ultra features 7th gen under-the-display (UDC) camera technology. The display has a higher 144Hz refresh rate, offering better gaming and a smoother scrolling experience. The device has a massive 6,150mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support and is available in multiple variants with up to 24GB RAM and 1TB internal storage.

Nubia Z70 Ultra Specifications and Features

The latest smartphone from Chinese company Nubia Technology has a 6.85-inch OLED BOE Q9+ display that supports DC dimming, 2592Hz PWM Dimming, 2,000 nits of peak brightness, and 2688x1216 pixel resolutions. The device has a Snapdragon 8 Elite (Snapdragon 8 Gen 4) processor mated with an Adreno 830 GPU. It offers LPDDRX5 RAM and UFS 4.0 internal storage. The Nubia Z70 Ultra comes with Android 15-based Nebula AIOS out of the box.

The Z70 Ultra from Nubia Technology comes with a 50 MP Sony IMX906 main camera, a 50 MP OmniVision ultra-wide lens that also offers a macro option and a 64 MP OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). On the front, it has a 16 MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and videoconferencing.

The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, dual X-axis linear motor, Bluetooth 5.4 version, GPS+ GLONASS and more. The details include NFC and USB Type-C ports. The device comes with an IP68+IP69 water and dust resistance rating for better protection. It also features Wi-Fi 7 802.11 be.

Nubia Z70 Ultra Price for Different Variants

Nubia Z70 Ultra price starts at USD 729 (around INR 61,500) for the 12GB+256GB variant. The 16GB+512GB variant comes with USD 829 (around INR 69,900). The Starry Night coloured smartphone with 16GB RAM and 512GB ROM is priced higher at USD 849 (around INR 71,600). The higher variant, priced at USD 949 (around 80,100), offers a maximum of 24GB RAM and 1TB internal storage.

