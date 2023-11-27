Mumbai, November 27: OnePlus 12 is the new smartphone from OnePlus, set to launch in China on December 4, 2023. The new OnePlus smartphone from will reportedly feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The smartphone has been announced on a Weibo post and posted on X by various users. After following the launch in China, the device may launch in India in 2024. OnePlus will announce the official date of its launch in India soon.

OnePlus 12 is the premium smartphone that will likely launch with higher RAM, internal storage, performance boost, and design upgrades. After the China launch, the device is expected to launch in India in the following months, likely with the same features and specifications. So, here's everything to know about the new OnePlus 12 smartphone, which is expected to launch in China on December 4. HONOR 100 and HONOR 100 Pro Launched in China: From Specifications To Price and Expected Launch Date in India, Know Everything Here.

OnePlus 12 Expected Features and Specifications:

According to recent reports, the upcoming OnePlus 12 model will likely launch with a similar design to its predecessor, the OnePlus 11. The reports said that the new premium smartphone from OnePlus will launch with a 6.82-inch 120Hz display that could offer up to 2K resolution. As per the Gizmochina post, the new OnePlus 12 will have a BOE X1 OLED display with up to 3,000nits of peak brightness. The device is expected to launch with the latest ColorOS 14 skin based on Android-14. The device is said to launch in three colour shades: Classic Black, Vibrant Green, and Pristine White.

According to other reports, the new OnePlus 12 will launch with a 50MP primary camera with OIS support and will likely be powered by an LYT-808 sensor from Sony. It will reportedly support a 48MP ultra-wide lens with a rumoured IMX581 sensor. The OnePlus 12 smartphone is also rumoured to have a 64MP periscope-telephoto camera offering up to 3X optical zoom. The device may offer up to 16GB, 24GB RAM, 512GB, and 1TB of internal storage for its higher variants. The reports further said the device may have a 5,400mAh battery with up to 100W and 50W wireless fast-charging charging support. Realme GT5 Pro Launch on December 7 in China: Know Design, Camera and Other Details Here.

OnePlus 12 Expected Launch in India and Price:

OnePlus 11's successor will launch in China on December 4, 2023, revealing its actual design, features, specifications, and price for China. According to Gizmochina, the global version of the device will likely launch in January 2024, and following its release, the Chinese smartphone company may reveal its premium smartphone powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in India at a slightly higher price than its predecessor OnePlus 11 available at Rs 56,999.

