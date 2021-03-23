OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker will officially launch the OnePlus 9 Series today in the Indian market. OnePlus 9 Series will comprise of OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro & OnePlus 9R smartphones. The company will also launch the OnePlus Watch along with the OnePlus 9 Series. The launch event will commence at 7:30 pm IST and users will be able to stream the live telecast via OnePlus India's official YouTube and other social media accounts. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R & OnePlus Watch Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming of OnePlus 9 Series Launch Event Here.
To provide a next-level camera experience to its customers, OnePlus has partnered with Hasselblad. The OnePlus 9 Pro is likely to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels.
Are you ready to meet the #OnePlus9Series?
Today marks the launch of our greatest flagship series yet, tune in at 7:30 PM to be a part of it: https://t.co/GwI8MtwsiY pic.twitter.com/HYRvy0r8OO
— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 23, 2021
On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to flaunt a 6.7-inch AMOLED display screen with a resolution of 3216x1440 pixels. Both OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9 will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the base model of the OnePlus 9 Series could come with a 48MP triple rear camera setup whereas the OnePlus 9 Pro will get a 48MP quad rear camera system.
Both devices are expected to come packed with 4,500mAh batteries. The Pro variant is confirmed to get a 50W warp wireless charging facility. As far as the OnePlus 9R is concerned, it is likely to be a gaming phone that will be offered with gaming triggers. Not many specifications have been leaked by the company about the OnePlus 9R device.
On the other side, the OnePlus Watch is speculated to come with a dial of 46mm and two colours - Silver, Black. Today a leakster shared specifications and features of the upcoming watch. It is likely to come with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with an HD resolution of 454x454 pixels, 25 hours of continuous exercise with GPS and five days of blood oxygen/sleep monitoring and more. Coming to the pricing, the OnePlus 9 Series is likely to be priced from Rs 30,000. Pricing of the OnePlus Watch will be announced by the company during the launch event.