OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker will officially launch the OnePlus 9 Series today in the Indian market. OnePlus 9 Series will comprise of OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro & OnePlus 9R smartphones. The company will also launch the OnePlus Watch along with the OnePlus 9 Series. The launch event will commence at 7:30 pm IST and users will be able to stream the live telecast via OnePlus India's official YouTube and other social media accounts. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R & OnePlus Watch Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming of OnePlus 9 Series Launch Event Here.

To provide a next-level camera experience to its customers, OnePlus has partnered with Hasselblad. The OnePlus 9 Pro is likely to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels.

OnePlus 9 Series (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

Are you ready to meet the #OnePlus9Series? Today marks the launch of our greatest flagship series yet, tune in at 7:30 PM to be a part of it: https://t.co/GwI8MtwsiY pic.twitter.com/HYRvy0r8OO — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 23, 2021

On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to flaunt a 6.7-inch AMOLED display screen with a resolution of 3216x1440 pixels. Both OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9 will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the base model of the OnePlus 9 Series could come with a 48MP triple rear camera setup whereas the OnePlus 9 Pro will get a 48MP quad rear camera system.

OnePlus 9 Pro (Photo Credits: Pete Lau Twitter

Both devices are expected to come packed with 4,500mAh batteries. The Pro variant is confirmed to get a 50W warp wireless charging facility. As far as the OnePlus 9R is concerned, it is likely to be a gaming phone that will be offered with gaming triggers. Not many specifications have been leaked by the company about the OnePlus 9R device.

OnePlus 9 (Photo Credits: Ishan Agarwal)

On the other side, the OnePlus Watch is speculated to come with a dial of 46mm and two colours - Silver, Black. Today a leakster shared specifications and features of the upcoming watch. It is likely to come with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with an HD resolution of 454x454 pixels, 25 hours of continuous exercise with GPS and five days of blood oxygen/sleep monitoring and more. Coming to the pricing, the OnePlus 9 Series is likely to be priced from Rs 30,000. Pricing of the OnePlus Watch will be announced by the company during the launch event.