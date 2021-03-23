OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 9 Series today in India. OnePlus 9 Series will comprise OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9R 5G phones. The company will also launch the OnePlus Watch along with the OnePlus 9 Series today. The launch event will commence at 7:30 pm IST and will be streamed online via OnePlus India's official YouTube and other social media channels. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. OnePlus 9 Series Gets Over 2 Million Reservations in China: Report.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 9 phone is expected to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels.

Design this refined takes time. Each #OnePlusWatch is individually hand polished for a stunning finish that's infinitely irresistible. Watch tomorrow's OnePlus 9 Series Launch Event to learn more: https://t.co/1emddhngnx pic.twitter.com/p9FMCHMVUu — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 22, 2021

The OnePlus 9 Pro is likely to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3216x1440 pixels. Both OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the OnePlus 9 device could come with a 48MP triple rear camera system whereas the OnePlus 9 Pro will get a 48MP quad rear camera system.

Last week, the company confirmed on its Twitter account that the top-end model of the OnePlus 9 Series will come with a 50W warp wireless charging support. OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are expected to be fuelled by 4,500mAh batteries. Coming to the OnePlus 9R 5G, the company has not revealed much information about it. Last week, OnePlus teased the phone online with gaming triggers which hints that the upcoming OnePlus 9R could be a gaming smartphone.

As far as the OnePlus Watch is concerned, it is likely to come with a dial of 46mm and two shades- Silver, Black. It is expected to come with features such as Blood oxygen monitoring (SpO2 sensor), sleep and stress monitoring, 4GB storage, IP68-rating, warp charging technology and more.

Ahead of the launch, prices of the OnePlus 9 Series and OnePlus Watch have been leaked online. According to a report, the OnePlus 9R will get a price tag of Rs 30,000 whereas the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro will cost Rs 42,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively. On the other hand, the OnePlus Watch is likely to be priced at EUR 150 (approximately Rs 12,954).

