The much talked OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 9 smartphones will go on sale for Amazon prime users. Interested buyers can get their hands on the handset at 12 pm IST via Amazon.in. Moreover, the phones will also go on sale via the official website for Red cable club members at noon. Both the phones are pretty much similar in terms of specifications apart from the camera modules and chipset. OnePlus 9 Pro Overheating Issue Fixed With OTA System Update.

As far as prices are concerned, the 8GB + 128GB variant of the OnePlus 9 is priced at Rs 49,999 while the bigger 12GB version costs Rs 54,999. Prices of the younger sibling, OnePlus 9R starts at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB variant. The 12GB model is priced at Rs 43,999.

As a part of the launch offer, the OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 9 phones will get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 via SBI Credit cards and EMI transactions. There's also a cashback of 10 percent on American Express cards. The company is also providing up to 6 months of no-cost EMI on SBI credit cards from April 14 to April 30, 2021.

It's almost time for #YourBestShot. Read more about the sale and get to flaunt the #OnePlus9Series5G before the rest: https://t.co/5esLC3qKef pic.twitter.com/kGP9n9OIeN — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 13, 2021

Both the handsets sport a 6.55-inch Fluid display with 120Hz and a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Under the hood, the OnePlus 9R gets an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The OnePlus 9, on the other hand, gets a Snapdragon 888 SoC. The processor is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The OnePlus 9 packs a 48MP triple camera module at the back which is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 2MP monochrome lens. Unlike its bigger sibling, the OnePlus 9R gets a 48MP quad rear cameras accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP monochrome and a 5MP macro lens. The front camera is a 16MP snapper on both phones. The handsets are fuelled by a 4,500 mAh battery.

