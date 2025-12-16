Mumbai, December 16: OnePlus will launch its highly anticipated smartphones - OnePlus 15R and OnePlus 15R Ace Edition and tablet - OnePlus Pad Go 2. on December 17, 2025. The upcoming devices are expected to bring notable upgrades in their performances, designs, and software interaction. The OnePlus 15R will join the flagship OnePlus 15 launched on November 13. The Ace Edition will be offered in Electric Violet colour.

The OnePlus 15R Indian variant will be similar in design as the Chinese model - OnePlus Ace 6; however there are some changes. On the other hand, OnePlus 15R Ace Edition may come with slightly more aggressive configuration for power users, with enhanced cooling and gaming-centric optimisations. Besides the OnePlus 15R series, the OnePlus Pad 2 Go is expected to introduce new productivity and multimedia features, strengthening OnePlus' presence in the tablet segment.

OnePlus 15R Price, Specifications and Features (Expected)

The OnePlus 15R is expected to feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, offering smooth visuals and high peak brightness. It is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and fast UFS storage. The smartphone is likely to include a 50MP primary rear camera supported by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 32MP autofocus front camera capable of 4K video recording. It is also expected to pack a large 7,400mAh battery with 80W fast charging support and run Android-based OxygenOS, with IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

OnePlus 15R Ace Edition Price, Specifications and Features (Expected)

The OnePlus 15R Ace Edition is expected to offer a 1.5K AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of up to 165Hz along with higher brightness. It may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and fast internal storage. The device could feature a 50MP primary rear camera with an ultra-wide lens and a capable front camera for selfies and video calls. OnePlus 15R will likely include same 7,400mAh battery with fast charging support, run Android-based OxygenOS, and include improved thermal management for sustained performance.

OnePlus Pad 2 Go Price, Specifications and Features (Expected)

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is expected to feature a 12.1-inch display with slim bezels, designed for immersive viewing and productivity. It is likely to be launched with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor, mated with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The upcoming tablet may offer quad speakers for enhanced audio, support for stylus and keyboard accessories, and run Android-based OxygenOS for Pad. It will have a large 10,050mAh battery with 33W fast charging is expected to deliver long battery life along with improved multitasking capabilities.